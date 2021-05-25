Lavie: I’m so glad you liked “Circus World.” It’s truly a lost classic, and needs republishing. Like some of the best science fiction novels, it was initially published as short magazine stories. I may be biased — my fascination with clowns led to my own “The Escapement” coming out this year. If you’re ever in London, you might just find yourself — as I did one day — stumbling onto the gravesite of Joseph Grimaldi, the father of clowns, who is buried somewhat incongruously behind a children’s playground not far from King’s Cross. A memorial service in his honor takes place annually in the nearby clown church of Holy Trinity in Hackney, attended by clowns from around the world. The church also holds the Clown Egg Register and, yes, that is a real thing.