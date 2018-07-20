NEW YORK — Ta-Nehisi Coates is leaving his job as a national correspondent for The Atlantic, where he rose to prominence over the past decade.

In a company email shared Friday with The Associated Press, Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg called Coates a “dear friend” and wrote that Coates wanted to “reflect” on the “significant changes” in his life. Coates has become one of the country’s best-known writers through his magazine work and through “Between the World and Me,” which won the National Book Award in 2015. His essays have included “The Case for Reparations,” in which he called for compensation for the country’s long history of racism, and “The First White President,” about Donald Trump.

Coates has been working on a novel and is on the faculty of NYU’s journalism school.

