As a schoolboy, Tom experiments with male classmates; as an adult he gazes at handsome men who cross his path. Mind you, this is not covert peeping from behind a pillar. Mann ogles so openly that when he is still single, a fellow writer brings up the subject in a cafe. “Everyone at this table knows that marriage is not for you. Anyone who follows your eyes can see where they land.” Nonetheless, Mann marries the attractive and intelligent Katia Pringsheim, with whom he will have six children. He takes a risk with his novella “Death of Venice” — the story of an aging composer whose infatuation with a beautiful boy has fatal consequences — but by the time of its publication in 1912, Mann’s stature is such that few readers notice how self-referential the tale is.