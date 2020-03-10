The price of such language can be too high, drawing attention to itself in exchange for a fleeting judder of recognition. (It was Borges who said that only the oldest metaphors really count: “You compare time to a road, death to sleeping, life to dreaming.”) Still, McCann excels at it, which makes it surprising when, as “Apeirogon” proceeds, his particular stylistic elan — this sleight of hand is only one example — first drops away, and then all but vanishes. The book’s subject is the unending conflict in the Middle East, and the author treats it with such careful ferocity that at times he nearly goes quiet. At last he truly does: One of the book’s hundreds of sections is simply a block of black ink, terrible and final. It seems to concede that there’s a place of pain where language ends.

And in this progression toward its own defeat, McCann’s book attains a strange nobility. As the Spanish writer Enrique Vila-Matas devoted a whole novel to describing, “Bartleby & Co.,” silence can be an artistic end in itself; “Apeirogon,” a loving, thoughtful, grueling novel, brushes up against those outer bounds.

AD

AD

It’s presented as a compilation of related fragments (a method with roots in romanticism, invigorated more recently by W.G. Sebald, Mary Robison and numerous others) but the organizing protagonists of “Apeirogon” are two figures from real life, Rami Elhanan, an Israeli graphic designer, and Bassam Aramin, a Palestinian scholar and onetime political prisoner.

Each of the men has lost a daughter — in Rami’s case, Smadar, the victim of suicide bombers, in Bassam’s, Abir, killed by a rubber bullet fired from the back of an Israeli jeep by an 18-year-old. Improbably, the fathers become close friends, supporting each other’s protests and speaking across the world.

Yet this description doesn’t capture the experience of reading “Apeirogon.” (The word refers to an object with an uncountable number of sides — a little direct in its declaration of the book’s thesis, perhaps.) Its short, digestible sections are instead about candy bracelets, water clocks, the birds that fly above Jerusalem’s checkpoints, the taste of Coca-Cola in prison.

By now the benefits of this jittery style have come into focus: It allows an author to introduce various ideas and facts without the awkward carpentry that can make traditional novels about politics or history, in particular, seem strained. At the same time, its drawbacks are also plain, among them obscurity, lack of momentum and sententiousness.

AD

AD

McCann walks the line pretty well. (It’s hard to imagine anyone again achieving what Sebald did in “The Rings of Saturn.” So be it.) Still, there are moments when he briefly returns to his natural gift for storytelling, and they’re the most powerful passages in the book. He shows us glimpses of Smadar, “her nose pierced, arm in arm with schoolgirl friends,” and Abir: “She liked bears and she liked the sea. She would hold a crayon in the corner of her mouth.”

One of the most durable chunks of creative wisdom handed down through time is that we use stories to make sense of the world. Maybe so. Certainly bad stories make sense of the world, McCann seems to imply: The just are rewarded, the unjust punished, love triumphs. The meek have a raw time of it, but they’re going to inherit the Earth.

To its occasional loss, “Apeirogon” resists the narrative model, opting instead for an open-ended approach, rhizomatic and searching. Of all contemporary subjects, Israel might be the one for which this choice is most justified, so intricate is its tragic history. Every section brings to mind Francis Bacon’s observation that if war is like the heat of exercise, civil war is like the heat of a fever. Can anything break it? The stories on either side have had their chance, McCann — an Irishman, after all — argues. Better now to trace the fallout of those tenaciously angry Israeli and Palestinian mythologies, to trace the genealogy of blame until we learn the lesson Rami and Bassam desperately hope to leave as their daughters’ legacy: “The only revenge is making peace.”

Charles Finch is the author, most recently, of “The Last Passenger.”

Apeirogon

By Colum McCann