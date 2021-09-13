But Nick Davis, who spent years researching and crafting “Competing with Idiots: Herman and Joe Mankiewicz, a Dual Portrait,” has a special hook. As Herman’s grandson, he is an insider in the Mankiewicz saga.
Davis was born well after Herman died at 55, and because of family rifts, he barely knew Joe. But he was close with Herman’s widow, Sara (or “Goma” as Davis frequently calls his grandmother). The book offers a view of Herman filtered through Sara’s lens, which provides a fresh take on, among other things, those famous gatherings at the Algonquin Round Table, where hard-drinking quipsters traded barbs. “Once she got over her anxiety over even being there, the overwhelming impression was of its mean-spirited nature,” Davis writes of the first and last time Sara attended an Algonquin luncheon. “What horrified Sara most was the cruelty.”
This kind of perspective gives the book an intimacy that raises the emotional stakes, especially when it comes to dysfunctional family dynamics. Davis explores how Herman and Joe were shaped by their domineering Pop, an intellectual who was quick to criticize and rarely offered love, even though he was proud of his boys. (Despite his disdain for popular entertainment, he would go to the cinema just long enough to see “Written by Herman J. Mankiewicz” or “Produced by Joseph L. Mankiewicz,” then leave.) That legacy is passed down to the next generation, evidenced by Herman mistreating his wife and Joseph being cold to his children, Davis’s uncles.
There’s plenty of Hollywood trivia and gossip here as well, from speculation that Herman’s stolen childhood bike was the inspiration for “Citizen Kane’s” Rosebud sled to details of Herman’s gambling and Joe’s womanizing, including his relationship with Judy Garland. Davis hits the more traditional notes, too, taking the reader behind the scenes of early Marx Brothers movies, “Citizen Kane,” Joe’s triumphant “All About Eve” and his devastating flop, the Elizabeth Taylor-Richard Burton epic, “Cleopatra.”
Stern’s book also covered those stories, but Davis holds his own. Like his father, Peter, Davis is a documentary filmmaker, and he knows how to tell a story. He sharply depicts the brothers’ complex relationship — how they helped each other but were also driven by a fierce and bitter rivalry.
Davis had a decidedly dim view of his great-uncle until, at 23, he had one of his few encounters with the man. “He had grasped my hand warmly when we parted, and patted my hand with his sandpapery fingers,” Davis writes, “a gesture of such intimacy that it made me miss, completely and utterly, my mother, who had died when I was nine.”
So why wasn’t Uncle Joe more of a presence in Davis’s upbringing? His father conveys a sordid tale. As it turned out, Joe had become a father figure to Davis’s mother, Johanna, even paying her college tuition, after Herman’s death when she was 15. But Davis learns that on the day Rosa, Joe’s second wife, committed suicide, Joe manipulated Johanna into being the one to discover the body, instead of him. “Years later Mom still described it as the great horror of her life,” Davis writes. He even posits that, perhaps, “Joe simply couldn’t resist the urge to direct a scene where the focus of all the horror and pain he could muster would be his late brother’s daughter.”
The inability to overcome emotional distance would prove as much of a legacy as the brothers’ writing and directing credits. A “horrible nonstop competitiveness” also existed between Joe’s sons, Chris and Tom. After Tom died, Chris called Davis to relay the news. “Of course I know it’s terribly boring to get a call like this,” Davis remembers Chris saying, “telling you that someone you didn’t know very well and didn’t really care about has died.” When Davis began to object, Chris cut him off. “No, I was talking about my feelings for the guy.”
It was vicious, but, as Davis adds, it was said “with exquisite timing and classic Mankiewicz humor.” It is that strange brew — the facility with language and the ability to shrewdly shred a portentous moment while undercutting human relations — that led to Herman and Joe’s greatest successes and failures, and Davis captures it all.
Stuart Miller’s writing has appeared in the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, the Guardian, Newsweek and Vulture, among other publications.
Competing with Idiots
Herman and Joe Mankiewicz, a Dual Portrait
By Nick Davis
Knopf. 384 pp. $30