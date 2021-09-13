So why wasn’t Uncle Joe more of a presence in Davis’s upbringing? His father conveys a sordid tale. As it turned out, Joe had become a father figure to Davis’s mother, Johanna, even paying her college tuition, after Herman’s death when she was 15. But Davis learns that on the day Rosa, Joe’s second wife, committed suicide, Joe manipulated Johanna into being the one to discover the body, instead of him. “Years later Mom still described it as the great horror of her life,” Davis writes. He even posits that, perhaps, “Joe simply couldn’t resist the urge to direct a scene where the focus of all the horror and pain he could muster would be his late brother’s daughter.”