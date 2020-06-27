“Through personal experience and observations she will illuminate the causes of economic disparities Black Americans have faced for generations and offer possible solutions to combat them,” the publisher announced.
Jones’ previous books include the young adult novel “I’m Not Dying With You Tonight,” co-authored by Gilly Segal. Details of her second book with Henry Holt have not been determined.
