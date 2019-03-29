NEW YORK — In a story March 28 about author Meghan Daum, The Associated Press reported erroneously that her new book, “The Problem With Everything,” is an essay collection. It is a continuous narrative.

A corrected version of the story is below:

NEW YORK — The next book from prize-winning writer Meghan Daum is coming this fall.

Gallery Books announced Thursday that Daum’s “The Problem With Everything: A Journey Through the Culture Wars” is scheduled for October. Daum said in a statement that she wanted to take on the “conflicted state of liberalism generally and feminism in particular.” She also called the book a “personal story” about feeling adrift during a turbulent time.

Daum’s previous works include “The Unspeakable: And Other Subjects of Discussion,” which won the 2015 PEN Center USA Award for creative nonfiction. She is a former Los Angeles Times columnist whose work also has appeared in The New Yorker and The New York Times.

