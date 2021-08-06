Spiotta’s fifth novel launches as a love story. This being the early 21st century, Samantha “Sam” Raymond, age 53, swoons for neither human nor beast, but real estate — specifically, a dilapidated Arts and Crafts cottage in a sketchy Syracuse neighborhood that she buys on impulse to ignite her freshly woke life.
Sam refers to her moment as “the Mids.” Like Syracuse, like her new urban refuge, she worries that her glory days may be far, far behind her. She craves discomfort of her own making.
“Wayward” is a billet-doux to that city, where Spiotta teaches at Syracuse University’s creative writing program. Readers will learn much, occasionally too much, about the Upstate New York hamlet: salt springs, the former home of many storied companies (Smith Corona, Carrier air conditioners), L. Frank Baum (the city Oz no longer). Spiotta also incorporates the story of a fictionalized early feminist named Clara Loomis, whose house Sam tends. The book is told in alternating chapters that center on Sam and her daughter, Ally, and one composed of letters and journal entries by young, hopeful Clara. “I am part of something bigger than myself,” Clara writes of her experience in Oneida, a utopian Christian commune near Syracuse (a very real intentional experiment). “Living here has untangled me from worldliness, from servitude, and from the degradation of woman’s lot in life.”
And yet here we are. Sam’s modern world is a stew of political agendas and self-actualization reduced to a hailstorm of acronyms, our need to brand things and belong to our own created communities. WWW! (Women Won’t Wilt!) Ally’s deep into YAD activities (Young American Disrupters), which seems designed not so much disrupt as to get into top colleges. She’s an accomplished, too-literal teenager, breaking down the etymology of too many words without grasping their true meaning while making a terrible relationship choice.
“Wayward” explores the ironies and frailties of modern life, the human tendency to constantly gaze inward to become better, to move further. A new friend of Sam’s is MH, a fierce, super-fit agitator bent on “potential optimization” and “perverse celebration” protesting in expensive togs while dwelling in tony real estate, a designer pose. Sam strives to improve her circumstances by strengthening her body yet denying it sustenance at her own peril.
She is well aware of the absurdity of her efforts. “What amazed her,” Spiotta writes, was the “insistence of boosting the self when the world — and this country, in particular — was in disgraceful shambles.” People, she adds, “seemed more fixed than ever on notions of ‘self-tend, self-care, self.’ In the current context, wasn’t naked pursuit of health obscene?”
Sam moves out of her house into a neighborhood fraught with potential risk only to sleep with her husband, Matt, while accepting his financial support. Two steps into the breach, three steps back into the comfort of the familiar.
“What did she want? She wanted an honest life,” Spiotta writes. “More than that. She wanted a good life. You can do nothing or you can do better.” Well, good luck with that. You can flee the premises, alter your life and still be held fast by the innate habits and character that make you ineluctably you.
Karen Heller is a Washington Post staff writer.
Wayward
By Dana Spiotta
Alfred A. Knopf. 274 pp. $27