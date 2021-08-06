“Wayward” is a billet-doux to that city, where Spiotta teaches at Syracuse University’s creative writing program. Readers will learn much, occasionally too much, about the Upstate New York hamlet: salt springs, the former home of many storied companies (Smith Corona, Carrier air conditioners), L. Frank Baum (the city Oz no longer). Spiotta also incorporates the story of a fictionalized early feminist named Clara Loomis, whose house Sam tends. The book is told in alternating chapters that center on Sam and her daughter, Ally, and one composed of letters and journal entries by young, hopeful Clara. “I am part of something bigger than myself,” Clara writes of her experience in Oneida, a utopian Christian commune near Syracuse (a very real intentional experiment). “Living here has untangled me from worldliness, from servitude, and from the degradation of woman’s lot in life.”

