The “Cat Kid” series will feature “Pilkey’s fan favorite character Li’l Petey who, along with friends Flippy the Fish and Molly, try to teach twenty-one baby frogs how to create their own comics,” the publisher announced. “As the story unwinds with mishaps and hilarity, kids and families reading together will unleash their own creativity, learn different art forms and approach to storytelling, and see the progress, mistakes, and improvements that come with practice and persistence.”
