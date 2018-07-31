All dogs go to heaven, but a few enjoy heaven here on Earth.

That’s surely the case for Dog Man, the wildly popular character created by children’s author Dav Pilkey. Scholastic announced Tuesday that it will increase the first printing of “Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas” from a previously announced 1 million to an eye-popping 3 million copies.

“Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas” is the fifth book in Pilkey’s graphic novel series about a part-dog and part-policeman superhero. The new installment will be released around the world on Aug. 28. A sixth volume titled “Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild” will follow on Christmas Eve.

If you’re the parent of a Pilkey fan, you’ll surely be hounded to see Pilkey during his “Howl with Laughter” book tour this fall.

Ellie Berger, president of Scholastic Trade, said in a statement released Tuesday, “We’ve been overwhelmed by the positive energy and passion booksellers, educators, librarians and, perhaps most importantly, young readers have in embracing his books.”

The “Dog Man” series began in 2016 and was an immediate bestseller, just like Pilkey’s earlier “Captain Underpants” series, which has now sold more than 80 million copies.

Pilkey, who was diagnosed with dyslexia as child, has long been a hero to teachers, librarians and parents for his uncanny ability to inspire even the most reluctant readers to enjoy reading.

“Growing up with learning challenges in school, I’ve been fortunate to have had the encouragement and support of my parents who helped me to associate reading with fun,” Pilkey said in a statement released by Scholastic. “I have fond memories of going to the library with my mom who had a radical idea: She let me pick whatever book I wanted to read. Reading without judgment was a turning point in my life.”

