For hundreds of pages, that’s “The Every”: Eggers presents one dystopian product after another, like an Orwellian version of QVC. But this emphasis on apps and services only exposes the novel’s static plot and increasingly hectoring thesis. Weirdly, “The Every” reserves its most pointed satire for people who are too concerned about global warming, but the bulk of its endless scroll regurgitates complaints about the Web that Eggers made clear in “The Circle.” Again and again, we’re reminded of how freely we trade away our privacy for the promise of increased convenience, how willingly we accept dubious statistics in place of careful judgments, and how eagerly we cede control of our lives to computers. But anyone willing to log off Instagram long enough to read “The Every” already knows all this, which makes the novel feel more smug than illuminating.