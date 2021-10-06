“The Storyteller” becomes more episodic and remote the further Grohl travels from a relatable kid to a typically distant celebrity, rolling down the shutters. Its last third is a travelogue through a wax museum of fellow famous people whom Grohl is excited to encounter. Because Grohl seems so guileless, and the prospect of anyone being unkind to him so unbearable, these passages are strangely suspenseful: Will Joan Jett read his adorable daughter a bedtime story after she shyly asks her to? (Of course she will.) Will Little Richard be mean to him when they randomly meet? What about Paul McCartney, or George W. Bush, or Trent Reznor, during their weird encounter that time at the Sharon Tate murder house? (Thankfully, everyone is lovely.) Was Lemmy from Motörhead as awesome as you imagined? (Yes.) Will Madeleine Albright assume Grohl is a dopey rock star when they see each other at Kennedy Center events? (Possibly! Her opinion goes unrecorded.)