The visit was a success. Oppenheimer writes of the man who became a father figure to him in a style that owes more than a little to Hickey’s example: “[H]e knows better than most that we are all struggling, self-sabotaging creatures. Embedded in his work is the conviction that the joyful and passionate instantiations of ourselves that sometimes emerge in the presence of art and culture are too precious to casually or presumptively reject. One could even say that there is a Christian quality in Hickey’s writing, though it’s a Christianity of the early years, before Jesus signed with a major label, when the faith was a haven from the sternness of the Pharisees rather than an inheritor of their paternalistic moralism. His is a sinners’ church.”