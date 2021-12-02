David Sedaris has been told his voice sounds like that of an old woman — also, Piglet, he explains in the opening of his latest recorded book. Undaunted, Sedaris delves into narrating a selection of 18-years-worth of his diary entries. He doesn’t sound like an old woman or like a Pooh character but like a more mature version of the essayist who found fame fast-talking “The Santaland Diaries” on the radio in 1996. Here you will find reports on his litter-collecting habit; the people he meets, with special attention devoted to the annoying, rude and unhinged; his thraldom to his Fitbit; the state of his gums; the bounty of shredded skin produced by exfoliating socks; Odessa’s dangerously crumbling, dimly lit streets (“This is what happens when people don’t constantly sue each other.”) Sedaris has handed over the U.K., Irish and Australian entries to Tracey Ullman, chosen for her sense of humor and talent for regional accents. She delivers her sections with brio, clearly enjoying Sedaris’s encounters and observations as much as he does. Though things darken toward the end with his father’s decline and the pandemic, Sedaris’s engaging wit prevails. (Little, Brown & Company, Unabridged, 17 ¼ hours)