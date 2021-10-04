Sedaris is a collector of refined things — bespoke suits, Comme des Garçons couture — who paid 8,000 British pounds for a wood-mounted taxidermied kiwi that he “had to have.” He’s a famous writer with no Twitter account. A modern-day social critic with nary a concern for modern-day standards of political correctness. A wealthy man with multiple well-appointed homes in glamorous cities, and also a bedraggled streetwalker who compulsively picks up roadside garbage by the bagful.
“So yeah, you’re in first class, and yeah, you’re at the Four Seasons, and yeah, your arms are covered with scratches because you were reaching into blackberry bushes to pull out a pair of underpants by the side of the road — and there’s a turd in ’em — because you can’t not do it,” Sedaris tells The Washington Post.
Unpredictability has served Sedaris well. Throughout the colorful, caustic yarns that fill his best-selling essay and story collections, he’s maintained league-of-his-own status by staying light on his feet: Just when you’re expecting a wry jab, he clocks you with a poignant gut punch. Here, too, in his second volume of diaries, he bobs and weaves among the worlds he occupies: that of a much-acclaimed writer; that of a side-eyed comic sniper who ravenously feasts on the absurd; and that of an aging, reflective man no longer on an exhaustive search for a punchline. “That’s what I see in my early books — somebody elbowing somebody in the ribs and saying, ‘Hey, you’re not laughing!’ ” he says. “And I cringe.”
Q: Before “Carnival,” your first volume of diaries, “Theft by Finding,” marked a departure from the fully-crafted stories fans have come to expect from you. How was it received?
A: When I put out “Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk” [a book of stories from the perspective of animals], I received a fair number of letters saying: “Don’t ever do that again. We’re not interested in that kind of writing from you.” Then people read “Theft by Finding” and were like, “That’s not what I want from you.” What kills me, though, is when they’re like, “I got it from the library — and that’s not what I want from you.” Well, it didn’t cost you a … penny, so I really don’t want to hear it.
Q: In “Carnival,” you mention an article about someone who pulled out a gun in a movie theater and shot a noisy patron in the arm. You joke that theater shooters should “use a silencer; that way the rest of us won’t be distracted.” Your brand is subversive humor, but is anything — a hot-button issue like gun control — not up for satire?
A: Well, okay, I mean, if you talk during the movies or text, you should be shot. That’s what weapons exist for. People who do it all the time and think it’s an okay thing to do, maybe they have a problem with [the joke]. But if someone says, “That’s not funny, because there was that shooting in that movie theater, and now people are gonna bring guns into theaters and start shooting people who talked because you thought it was funny,” it’s like, no. It doesn’t work like that. You get that a lot — this whole thing of, “Not everyone’s as smart as I am. Now, I’m really smart, so I get the joke. But most people are not nearly as bright as I am.” I don’t have any patience for that.
Q: Two diary entries, from 2008, are about interacting with lazy employees at places of business. Last December, you turned those nuggets into a bit for “CBS Sunday Morning” about wishing you had the power of “citizen’s dismissal,” the authority to fire them yourself. You received huge backlash on Twitter for seeming tone-deaf and entitled mid-pandemic. What was your take?
A: My publicist called to tell me about it. I didn’t read any of the stuff. I know people said I was trying to fire essential workers during the pandemic, but it was clear both those instances took place over 10 years ago. And I would bet my life every person on earth has thought those same things. I don’t think anybody stands in a long line at the airport, worried they’re going to miss their plane, listening to the [line agent] saying, “Well, my sister-in-law told me that was a nice place but, ya know, there’s rain, and well, for her of course, it’s hard because she’s got the arthritis …” and thinks, “Oh, bless her!” I can’t imagine anybody has been in a situation where the person behind the counter was awful at their job, who didn’t think, “This person needs to be fired.” Did I say that to the person? No. Did I write a letter and try to get the person fired? No. It was all something that was going through my mind, and I reserve the right to think all of the hateful things I want. A friend of mine said, “Well, did you apologize after that CBS thing?” And I said, “I don’t know what my apology would be, except, ‘I’m sorry you’re stupid.’” I don’t know what else I could possibly say to people.
Q: With that particular brouhaha, do you think the pandemic heightened sensitivity to something that otherwise might have played well?
A: I feel like the pandemic brought on this real sense of one-downsmanship — whoever could suffer the most, the better you were made to feel. If I were to write, “I woke up and washed my face” five years ago, no one would think anything of it. If I wrote it now, people would be like, “Oh yeah? How nice for you. I had to sell my face to support my family during that worldwide pandemic you obviously never heard of.”
Q: In “Carnival,” you write starkly about your sister Tiffany and the “mess she’s made of her life,” and in a later entry, reveal she’s committed suicide. You describe your dad, who died in May, as critical and difficult: “All I ever see when he looks at me is disappointment.” And in a prior collection, you wrote lovingly about your mom, who passed in 1991. You revered her, but you made her alcoholism as present as her charms. Why is it important not to recast someone’s life into flattering stories, but to be honest about who they were when they were alive?
A: Well, my dad was upset when I wrote that story about my mom’s drinking. But he didn’t understand that it didn’t tarnish anybody’s love for her — just the opposite, it made her more real. If you’d asked my dad about his mother, he’d say, “She was a wonderful woman, and I loved her.” Why did you love her? What did she do that was so wonderful? “She was a wonderful woman … and I loved her.” When that’s said to me, I don’t see a person. The idea that people have to be perfect, or else they’re not really worthy of our love, is crazy to me. The most insulting thing I could do with my mother, is just to write, “She was a wonderful woman. And I loved her.”
Q. When you write about your dad’s constant disappointment in you or when you wonder, “Was there ever a moment I didn’t expect him to turn on me, sort of like a cat you’ve been stroking who sinks his teeth into your hand?” the feelings are raw, with no amusing narrative to cushion the blow. Is it hard to put that in print?
I did think twice about those exact bits. I thought, “Well, I’m not wrapping it in a story, I’m not showing it, I’m saying it. Those are probably the most naked parts of the book, I think.
Q: You write in the book’s introduction, almost as a disclaimer, that as you’ve gotten more successful, “It’s a safe bet that I’ve become more spoiled and impatient.” But as a social satirist, you’re also inherently self-aware, like when you write about interacting with a grumpy airline agent: “I gave him the look one learns to perfect in first class, the one that means Just do your little job.” That reads more like commentary on oblivious entitlement than oblivious entitlement itself.
A: The only reason I ever mention a thing like that is because I feel like it’s phony when people don’t. I was asked to write this column recently called “How I Spend It” for the Financial Times, and all the people they asked are very comfortable. And they’re all like, “Well, I like to collect bottle caps!” It’s like, no you don’t. You don’t. There’s an author I know who was saying, “Oh, I love to stay at the Holiday Inn Express, because they’re all alike, and you can make your own breakfast,” and blah, blah, blah … and I thought, if I had to stay at the Holiday Inn Express, I would never stop complaining about it. I would complain about it every day for the rest of my life. I feel like he’s a better person than me, but then I think, well, no. I feel like it’s an insult to poor people to have money and then apologize for it all the time. To say, “Oh, it’s not as great as it seems.’’ It’s completely as great as it seems.
Q: As someone willing to share so much of his interior life — your own diary, no less — you must receive some strange correspondence.
A: I get so much mail from people in prison. I’m in correspondence with a woman who murdered her mother, and just started hearing from a woman who didn’t murder her mother but beat her almost to death — but they’re friends now. I started hearing from a pedophile who said “Look, I didn’t do it, just so you know. Okay, did I encourage other people to do it? Yes, but I didn’t do it myself.” The only problem with prisoners is that you write them back, and then they write you back like 10 minutes later, so you’re always owing them mail. One guy wrote me because he wanted me to blurb his book, and I said I was taking a breather from blurbing books. But I had blurbed Akhil Sharma’s book, and there was a New York Times ad with my blurb in it. So he taped that to a piece of paper, wrote “WTF” underneath it, and mailed it to me. Luckily, he has a life sentence.
