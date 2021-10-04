A: My publicist called to tell me about it. I didn’t read any of the stuff. I know people said I was trying to fire essential workers during the pandemic, but it was clear both those instances took place over 10 years ago. And I would bet my life every person on earth has thought those same things. I don’t think anybody stands in a long line at the airport, worried they’re going to miss their plane, listening to the [line agent] saying, “Well, my sister-in-law told me that was a nice place but, ya know, there’s rain, and well, for her of course, it’s hard because she’s got the arthritis …” and thinks, “Oh, bless her!” I can’t imagine anybody has been in a situation where the person behind the counter was awful at their job, who didn’t think, “This person needs to be fired.” Did I say that to the person? No. Did I write a letter and try to get the person fired? No. It was all something that was going through my mind, and I reserve the right to think all of the hateful things I want. A friend of mine said, “Well, did you apologize after that CBS thing?” And I said, “I don’t know what my apology would be, except, ‘I’m sorry you’re stupid.’” I don’t know what else I could possibly say to people.