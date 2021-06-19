But Emezi thrives. By talking and writing, they convey how it feels to have a “spirit at odds with flesh.” The secret to the success of their life, according to Emezi, is their ability to bend this world. “I move as if the future I want is absolutely assured,” they write, “making choices and spending money like a prophet — buying clothes for galas before I was ever invited to one, paintings for a bungalow I had no idea how I’d ever afford, the pink faux fur for my book launch before I even had a book deal.” Their actions manifest the world they want to live in. Their ability to move through life wearing many different masks also helps. Emezi is from the Igbo tribe and understands the spiritual power of masks. They pride themself on transforming to fit, concealing parts of themself or completely revealing the “roughly sixty-seven” other selves that live in them.