The story that follows is a kind of Chaucerian refraction of the vicious military assault that shocked the world in 1989. Alerted to the appearance of a pile of crap, thousands of people rush to the square. Some wonder “what sort of sphincter would have been capable of forming such a masterpiece.” Others hope to exploit the excitement to push for political reform. Official media outlets advise calm, “advancing the theory that the tower was made of gorilla excrement,” but competing theories spread fast, drawing ever more protesters waving placards such as “Live in Truth” and “DNA Testing for Stool Samples.” Finally, in a violent overreaction, the government flushes the trouble away, leaving the square so perfectly restored that no evidence of resistance remains.