A: No, because this is not a generalized book about impoverished single motherhood. It’s a memoir of one middle-aged woman with several serious illnesses, one after the other, who took a steep fall off the middle-class ladder into the sudden-onset poverty that’s all too common, especially for women, in a country without adequate health insurance, child care or social safety nets. Obviously, women born into poverty in this country, particularly women of color, have it far worse than a White woman born into the middle-class. It’s also true that at one point, while paying two college tuitions and $2,300 a month for COBRA [health coverage], I had $6 in my bank account, $42,000 in credit card debt and no food in my fridge. A Harvard degree does not protect you from that kind of free fall.