But this isn’t “Convenience Store Woman” in mommy lit form. Mizuki does find an answer to her problems, albeit a temporary one. After she strikes up a friendship-cum-romance with Kiyoshi, a hunky restaurateur she meets at a coffee shop, she sees her humdrum existence in a new light. In showing him what remained of her father’s sweet shop in her rural hometown or stepping in as Kiyoshi’s confident and sexy quasi-date at a business dinner, for example, Mizuki realizes not only how to appreciate what she had and where she came from, but also to consider who she is and could become.