This charming autobiographical novel follows a man born in a country that no longer exists as he delves into his memories to understand what home means to him. His multiethnic family fled war-torn Yugoslavia for Germany and made a new home, but he views his heritage as people, not places. He recounts — and also imagines — stories about family and friends with wit and warmth. Winner of the 2019 German Book Prize, this realistic portrayal of refugees will engender compassion with its humor and subtlety.