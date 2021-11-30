‘Oppo,’ by Tom Rosenstiel (Ecco, Dec. 7)
Presidential primary season is in full swing, and Sen. Wendy Upton has been asked to join both parties’ tickets as the vice-presidential candidate when a blackmailer threatens to reveal secrets that would derail her career. A “fixer” consulting firm is brought in to unmask the extortionist before a political opportunity turns into a crisis. A journalist chasing the truth and a team of dedicated investigators straight out of “The Fugitive” keep the revelations coming until the end. Though the characters are fictional, the portrayal of a politically divided country makes this twisty thriller feel all too plausible.
‘Where You Come From,’ by Sasa Stanisic, translated by Damion Searls (Tin House Books, Dec. 7)
This charming autobiographical novel follows a man born in a country that no longer exists as he delves into his memories to understand what home means to him. His multiethnic family fled war-torn Yugoslavia for Germany and made a new home, but he views his heritage as people, not places. He recounts — and also imagines — stories about family and friends with wit and warmth. Winner of the 2019 German Book Prize, this realistic portrayal of refugees will engender compassion with its humor and subtlety.
‘Mozart: The Reign of Love,’ by Jan Swafford (Harper Perennial, Dec. 7)
For a deep dive into the life of a musical genius, composer Jan Swafford’s biography of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart provides a well-rounded portrait that will speak to musicians and laypeople alike. Swafford’s engaging writing paints rich pictures of Mozart’s world and conjures up a lively, humorous man whose music often reflected his appetite for pleasure. Having a device on hand to hear the compositions will enrich the reading experience.
‘I Am These Truths: A Memoir of Identity, Justice, and Living Between Worlds,’ by Sunny Hostin and Charisse Jones (HarperOne, Dec. 21)
“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin’s working-class roots were never far from her mind as she forged her career. She put her legal education to work in a federal prosecutor’s office before rising through network television, where, as she describes it, she bridged social and racial divides as a journalist on both Fox News and CNN. Her candid, chatty tone evokes hanging out with a smart and interesting friend.
‘The Spanish Daughter,’ by Lorena Hughes (Kensington, Dec. 28)
A lush Ecuadoran cacao plantation is the setting for this imaginative historical drama filled with sibling rivalry and betrayals. María Purificación “Puri” de Lafont y Toledo cut ties to her Spanish homeland upon inheriting a portion of her father’s land. An attempt on her life casts suspicion on her stepsiblings, and Puri disguises herself to find out who is threatened by her claim to the estate. Threaded throughout this dramatic family saga are descriptions of cocoa-making that will leave your mouth watering for chocolate.
‘The Last Story of Mina Lee,’ by Nancy Jooyoun Kim (Park Row Books, Dec. 28)
Margot and her mother, Mina, have drifted apart, but when calls go unanswered, Margot worries. Her fears are confirmed when she finds her mother’s lifeless body. Written in chapters alternating between Margot’s present-day search for the truth and her mother’s first year in Los Angeles as a Korean-speaking undocumented immigrant a quarter-century earlier, the novel thoughtfully illuminates generational struggles in immigrant families.
Becky Meloan is an editorial aide at The Washington Post in the Book World section.