At first, time travel doesn’t play a huge role in the novel. When it does, it’s mostly represented by books — “Green Eggs and Ham,” treasured by Claire and Jamie’s grandchildren; a precious copy of the Merck Manual that Claire references when setting bones and performing surgeries. But literature takes on a more ominous role when Jamie comes across a history of the American Revolution penned by Claire’s former husband from the 20th Century. In it, Jamie finds his own name among the list of those killed at the Battle of Kings Mountain, N.C., in October, 1780. Is it possible to outrun your own death? Could you countenance doing so, at the cost of honor and the knowledge of your own small part in a crucial battle for American independence? Yet what if one learns, as another character does, that a small act could change the course of world history, almost certainly for the better?