Unlike some of these recent escapees, Diane Cook has had the wilderness on her mind for a long time. The epigraph to her 2014 collection, “Man v. Nature,” comes from a letter Emily Dickinson wrote to her mentor after the death of his wife: “The Wilderness is new — to you. Master, let me lead you.” Readers will feel a thrill of recognition, then, to find that Cook’s first novel, published six years later, is called “The New Wilderness.” The recognition won’t end there: Cook has deepened and expanded on the concerns first aired in her stories, like a fresh mountain stream running inevitably into a deep, cold lake.

When the novel begins, Bea and her family — daughter Agnes and husband Glen, who is not Agnes’s father — have been living as nomads in the Wilderness State for three years, as part of a pilot program to study how humans interact with nature. In the world of the novel, which Cook hints is not very far into the future, the protected, cordoned-off Wilderness State is the last bit of nature left, all other land having been separated into useful sectors: the Manufacturing Zone, the Woodlots, the Server Farms and, of course, the City.

Bea misses the City. But the air there had become increasingly toxic to children, and Agnes was getting sicker and sicker. “What this child needs,” a doctor told Bea as baby Agnes coughed up blood, “is different air.” Joining the study, with its stringent rules and mandatory check-ins with the Rangers, was their last resort.

It’s hard to read all this during a pandemic of a respiratory illness caused by an airborne virus without feeling an extra chill, but Cook has always excelled at rendering horror plainly, whether that horror is monstrous or merely human. Here, we get both: This manages to be a speculative novel about the future and a well-researched tale about living primitively, arrowheads, hides and all. Early on, one of Bea’s companions dies in a violent accident; this has happened before (hypothermia, cougar, climbing accident), and most people are more concerned about the good rope they lost in the process, but they also liked Caroline, and a few pages later, Bea is irritated that they’re still lingering on her death. Bea has her reasons, but when she expresses her frustration to a Ranger, he responds cautiously: “Well, she just died . . . yesterday, you said?” So yes, in case you were wondering, the novel is funny too, mordantly so.

AD

AD

As we soon learn, the air in the Wilderness State may have cured Agnes, but the study itself seems to be deteriorating, for reasons not clear to Bea and her companions. The Rangers are becoming less predictable, their demands less reasonable. Cook is a skilled unpeeler of information; revelations and discoveries are timed to perfection. Any time we begin to get complacent in the Wilderness State, Cook remakes the universe, shifting the point of view, the time frame, the physical landscape or the emotional one. It makes a story that might have languished in the valley with its characters move at a brisk pace.

That pace flags only occasionally, usually during descriptions of the landscape, which are frequent enough to become slightly tedious. But in a novel about how humans might survive when stripped of a modernity that’s gone too far, maybe that’s part of the point: Even the most beautiful sunsets and sage fields become boring when they’re all you have.

If this novel is timely, it’s accidentally so, as most “timely” novels are. More than timely, it feels timeless, solid, like a forgotten classic recently resurfaced — a brutal, beguiling fairy tale about humanity. But at its core, “The New Wilderness” is really about motherhood, and about the world we make (or unmake) for our children. How far could we go, Cook repeatedly asks, if we had to? Where are love and refuge to be found? You can’t blame anyone for wanting to escape into the woods when danger looms — but the wilderness has its own perils, as any wanderer will soon discover.

Emily Temple is managing editor at Literary Hub and the author of “The Lightness.”

The New Wilderness

By Diane Cook