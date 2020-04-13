A surprising instance of the author making a sad job of reading her own work is Diane Keaton, who stumbles through the narration of her memoir, “Brother & Sister” (Random House Audio, 4½ hours). It hardly seems possible but this veteran actor reads her book as if it’s the first time she’s clapped eyes on it: emphasis showing up in odd places, enunciation, sloppy and blurred, and sentences unspooling tentatively as though their destination were never quite certain.

Ronan Farrow, on the other hand, is, as a narrator, slightly much better — but for one startling weakness. The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist brings a clear, efficient voice and brisk pacing to most of “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators” (Hachette, 10¾ hours) his account of exposing the sexual predator, Harvey Weinstein, and the massive intimidation and coverup that protected him. Farrow’s rendition of Weinstein’s voice is gratifying: a miserable whine alternating with a browbeating bellow. But when he encounters people from foreign parts, he plunges us deep into Monty Python territory. The intonation of Italian model Ambra Gutierrez seesaws up and down in an absurd, invented accent; British people would seem to be laboring against stiff upper lips; and Farrow’s Ukrainian gumshoe sounds as if he might have taken elocution lessons from Boris Badenov.

Trouble of another sort emerges as Anita Anand reads, “The Patient Assassin: A True Tale of Massacre, Revenge, and India’s Quest for Independence” (Simon and Schuster, 10¾ hours). This tremendous, formidably researched account is set against the final, bitter decades of the British Raj when British troops killed at least 500 unarmed Indians in Amritsar, Punjab, in 1919. Two decades later, a Sikh revolutionary, Udham Singh, assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the lieutenant governor of the province at the time of the slaughter. But Anand, who has assiduously patched together the man’s strange story, is also a radio and television host in Britain. As such, she reads her book with the cadence of a midday newscaster, each sentence bestowed upon us with a flourish of newsiness that gives an air of banality to an account that is anything but.

There’s an interesting twist in the case of Sarah M. Broom’s “The Yellow House.” This truly great memoir about the author’s New Orleans family and the story of their house won the 2019 National Book Award for nonfiction and the National Book Critics Circle’s John Leonard Award, among other accolades. But the extraordinary multigenerational story loses something in the author’s delivery. Broom has a pleasant voice, but, under the sway of sorrow, she intones the work like a dirge. This is understandable given the house’s sad fate, but Broom’s bereft manner fails to capture the sense of life that permeates the book. That version was replaced after a few months by a new one, read by the peerless Bahni Turpin who restores animation to the story, capturing the personalities so vividly present on the page to give us an audiobook that is worthy of the original (Audible Studios, 14¼ hours).

Now for the good news: Among fine author-readers, we have Michelle Obama narrating her memoir, “Becoming,” (Random House Audio, 19 hours), which won the 2020 Audio Publishers Association’s award for best autobiography/memoir. There is Colum McCann reading his novel, “Apeirogon” in a calm, rhythmic Irish accent, (Random House Audio, 15⅓ hours); Eric Idle delivering his “sortabiography” “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life” (Random House Audio, 8¼ hours), in his well-known voice of irresistible comic whimsy. And out of the past comes the serene, friendly voice of E.B. White bringing comfort and joy in his reading of “The Trumpet of the Swan” (Listening Library, 4⅓ hours).

Two recent audiobooks present examples of a perfect dovetailing of authors’ voices and their own written words. Nicholas Shakespeare reads his extraordinary biography of his mother’s half sister, “Priscilla: The Hidden Life of an Englishwoman in Wartime France” (Tantor, 16 hours), first published in 2013 and only now available as a downloadable audiobook. In the course of other research, Shakespeare came across the notebooks of Priscilla’s former best friend and discovered that his aunt — a beautiful charmer trapped in France during the Nazi occupation — had chosen expediency and survival over self-sacrifice and death. It is a wild story with as many twists and reversals as a wartime thriller. Shakespeare reads it with grace in a cultivated Oxbridge accent — once synonymous with the voice of the BBC — that is fast disappearing, though entirely fitting to the bygone events it describes.

Louise Erdrich’s reading of “The Night Watchman” (HarperAudio, 13½ hours) wonderfully enhances text with the sincerity and truth of her voice. The book is a fictional version of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians’ struggle to quash the United States government’s attempt to rip up treaties and destroy Native American rights. The campaign was led by Erdrich’s grandfather, personified in the character Thomas Wazhack. Reservation-born, he “spoke the old language first, and also spoke English with a soft grain and almost imperceptible accent.” This “indefinably soft but firm way of speaking would be lost,” she writes, and yet she reproduces it here, where it will live on in this superb, moving, and frankly inspiring audiobook.

Katherine A. Powers reviews audiobooks every month for The Washington Post.