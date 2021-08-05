Following a stroke, Nina’s father is suffering from Alzheimer’s. He wanders off in search of his childhood home, is sure he sees the Mitford sisters, grades papers for a teaching job he left years before and, at times, doesn’t recognize his own daughter. Nina’s mother, Nancy, is taking the denial route, rebranding herself as Mandy, leaning into Pilates and “literary salons” (a.k.a. book club), leaving Nina to take charge. While trying to line up health-care workers and making sure her father is safe, Nina says, “sometimes it looked like everything he understood had been cut into pieces and he was trying to configure them into a collage that made sense.” That is perhaps the cruelest ghosting of all.