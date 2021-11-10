Psychiatrists call this “impostor syndrome,” and Starnone renders the anxiety so vividly, he raises goose bumps. In a clever move, he leaves the husband unnamed for nearly half the novel. Even as the man speaks of hot kisses and career breakthroughs, he’s nobody.
His name turns out to be Pietro Vella, combining the Italian for “stone” and “veil.” Just so, beneath the man’s exterior, distinguished and well-spoken, there lurks a cold and hurtful weight. The danger, almost apocalyptic, peeks out in the story’s opening lines:
“Love, well, what to say? . . . Love as I’ve known it, in fact, is a lava of crude life that burns the refined one, an eruption that obliterates understanding and piety. . . .”
For the narrator, no shadow feels so chilly as that of an old amore molesto, a “troubled love.” The expression is apropos in more ways than one, since it’s the title of another novel about a family in disarray, and its author, like Starnone, comes from Naples: Elena Ferrante. She debuted with “L’Amore Molesto” in 1992, and then as now, “Ferrante” was a pseudonym. With the phenomenal success of her Neapolitan Quartet, however, readers sought the truth. In Italy, suspicion fell at once on Starnone, gifted and prolific, working in a similar vein. Nowadays, the question remains open; the most reliable research identifies Ferrante as the translator Anita Raja — Starnone’s wife — but neither writer will confirm or deny.
It’s a delicious mystery, a veil wrapped around both novelists. Rachel Donadio, in the New York Times, declared that the two were “in conversation.” Reading “Trust,” the Ferrante novel that comes to mind is the finale of the Quartet, “The Story of the Lost Child,” in which Ferrante’s Lena struggles with an old flame, her heartaches growing worse even as her novels do better. So too, Pietro Vella’s surging career is threatened by a former lover, Teresa. He realizes what he’s got in Nadia, his “beautiful, intelligent wife,” but he can’t stop thinking of the earlier girlfriend.
Yet if that woman interferes in his marriage, the infidelity takes unlikely form. Teresa and Pietro carry on via correspondence, old-school pen and paper. More often than not, she’s out of the country, on fellowship, while he’s lecturing in Milan or somewhere. Nonetheless, their weekly exchanges make him “feel more married to Teresa than to Nadia.” If so intense a relationship is all on paper, how can his actual life be on solid ground?
Naturally, the husband contends with other distractions. His book tours draw him ever closer to a seductive publicist. But with that woman, again the upshot isn’t what you’d expect, and it too is shaped by the “secret pact” with Teresa.
Indeed, something secret lies at the heart of Pietro’s and Teresa’s unsettling connection. This is laid out in the opening chapter — a short chapter, as they all are — while the two are still caught in the “lava” of young love. They each reveal “horrible” things they’ve done, “unspeakable” revelations “that would destroy your life.” Each leaves the other shocked, monosyllabic, and yet the wicked deeds themselves remain offstage. The trauma of that intimate moment never fades, but its particulars are never revealed.
Indirection like that, stirring up terrific curiosity, proves one of the novel’s best gambits. Certainly, the text makes room for explicit ugly business. A few scenes throw the rigidity of Italian life into harsh relief, and Nadia has a fine instinct for the jugular. A recurring image puts the idea powerfully: “There’s nothing human that can’t be traced back to a growl, an argh, an ugh, an ooh ooh ooh.” Still, at his best, Starnone calls attention to that growl even in quiet moments. At the novel’s close, when Pietro’s grown old and appears to have found peace, others take over the storytelling — an astonishing late feint in so brief a book, and one that again makes the skin crawl.
In this, Starnone’s fiction reveals a telling difference from Ferrante’s, whoever she may be. The creator of Lena, by story’s end, always shows us every bruise, every betrayal, a relentless recording angel. “Trust,” by contrast, works like a half-remembered nightmare, its shadows more frightening than its monsters. The same could be said for “Ties” (2014) and “Trick” (2016), and since both those were also translated by Jhumpa Lahiri, it’s good to see that her Afterword for this book eschews talk of plot or politics to dwell on the ambiguity of the language. I’d call it the best of Lahiri’s Starnone essays — a fine fit for the best of his recent creative surge.
John Domini’s latest book is a memoir of Naples, “The Archeology of a Good Ragù.”
Trust
By Domenico Starnone; translated by Jhumpa Lahiri
Europa Editions. 144 pp. $17