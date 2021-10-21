“The Afterlife” explored Antrim’s complicated relationship with his family, his mother in particular. That book — and this one — were particularly intriguing to me, someone who has known the family for years. Antrim’s father, Harry, was my dissertation director at the University of Virginia and remained a friend for 40 years. Harry was married to Louanne, then he divorced her, remarried her and divorced her again. The two of them were heavy drinkers, but while alcohol deepened Harry’s detachment — I have an indelible image of him dressed in an ascot, mixing martinis — it exaggerated Louanne’s theatrical nature to the point where magnificence blurred into madness. Eccentric, then altogether addled, she designed flamboyant clothing that astonished people in the street and frightened her son. In “The Afterlife,” Antrim remarked: “I became my mother’s confidant. In doing so, I became her true husband, the man both like and unlike other men. And in becoming these things, I became sick.” As a sequel, “One Friday in April” shows just how sick Donald Antrim became and how his illness was prompted in part by guilt over what he wrote about his mother.