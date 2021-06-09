There are flashes of St. Aubyn the Great, particularly in the one-liners. A passing reference to “a nervous albino rabbit, Alphonso, who died by nibbling voraciously through an electric cable.” A dry description of surgery as “a profession that seemed to fuse compassion and brutality, without having to reveal which was the dominant impulse, as long as both were accompanied by a high degree of precision.” His rococo metaphors, too, remain undimmed; parsing Hunter’s relationship to Lucy’s cancer, he writes, “He seemed to be undaunted, perhaps even inspired, by the insolence of her illness: a hostile take-over to outmanoeuvre, a tax for which there must be a loophole.”