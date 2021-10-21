What may be the most controversial part of the film lies in its politically inflected contemporaneity, starting with the flowing Middle Eastern robes and the face coverings of the Fremen. The young woman Paul glimpses in his dreams laments the exploitation of her beautiful land and the wars that have ravaged it; she also resembles that Afghan girl with piercing green eyes on the famous National Geographic cover. When the Fremen speak of “the Mahdi” (the novel uses the word “Muad’Dib”) any student of history will recall that this was the nom de guerre of the religious leader who fomented a 19th-century Arab revolt against the British, culminating in the massacre at Khartoum. For “spice” one need only read the word “oil.” While the film’s promotion claims it’s about conquering one’s fears, it also looks ahead to a conflict that can be seen as either a freedom fighter’s crusade or a fanatical jihad. At its core, “Dune” is, as Simone Weil said of “The Iliad,” a meditation on force, in all its aspects.