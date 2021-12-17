Silvia: Because of the success of Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” adaptation, many people have been asking me for books that resemble the movie. Although the obvious recommendation is to plow through the many volumes of the Dune series itself, newbies are sometimes fearful of being thrown into the deep end of the pool (the six Dune books penned by Frank Herbert span some 900,000 words). Therefore, I’m not going big, but small, and recommending “Binti” (2015), a novella by Nnedi Okorafor. Like “Dune,” “Binti” has a young protagonist traveling from one distant corner of the galaxy to another, while undergoing a great personal transformation. It’s a coming-of-age tale rooted in African culture, which is continued in two other novellas.