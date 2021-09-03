At one point, Edwina wonders: “By next year, what shade would I stand under, what clothes would I wear, what food would I eat? What language would I be speaking?” This fraught existence extends to her options for locating Marlin, whom she can’t report as a missing person for fear of attracting the attention of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. And despite disliking her work and most of her all-male colleagues, she’s forced to go to the office while her husband is missing because getting fired will void her visa and destroy any chance of obtaining a green card. Even the things that many U.S. citizens take for granted, such as posting critical comments about their government on social media or seeking therapy to maintain or improve their mental health, can potentially be used against visa workers who have to be “good” in so many ways if they wish to stay in the country permanently.