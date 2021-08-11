Both narratives, the one about marriage and the one about Aaron’s maladies, explore the thin lines between physical disease and mental illness, between devotion and co-dependence, between reality and denial. Aaron’s sores and failings, his emotional manipulation and suicide threats, are outlined to a discomfiting, microscopic degree. The author gives more glancing treatment to the factors that provoked her seemingly inexhaustible willingness to tend to her husband’s wounds; take him to emergency rooms and doctors and specialists; go to therapy, Al Anon and Recovering Couples Anonymous; do endless medical research; even write cover letters for jobs he neither gets nor keeps.