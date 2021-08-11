It’s a raw, unsettling read. There are moments of beautifully precise writing: “The portable fans are still gathered around the room, blank faced, needy, bearded in dust,” she writes. And later, “I wanted to hold his pain for him, like a purse.” But there are also pages and pages that feel so personal, so unfiltered, so full of pustules, sores, vomit, fibers, meltdowns and suicide attempts, that some readers might be less appreciative of her openness than overwhelmed by the gory, upsetting minutia.
At one point, Henderson describes Aaron falling apart just as a hospice nurse has arrived to do the intake on Henderson’s dying father. “I check on Aaron in the downstairs bathroom. He is naked, distressed, raving with pain. He rubs his distended belly. A metallic ooze pours out of his navel, like silver spray paint.” Henderson tells him she can’t help him at that moment. Later, when she visits again, he’s fashioned a noose out of a beach towel. She snatches it from him and whips him in anger.
The chapters generally alternate between descriptions of Aaron’s issues and the story of their marriage – how they met at a record store when she was a teenager and he was in his 20s, then fell in love, married, had children. Because Aaron’s unknown but unyielding disorder doesn’t ensnare him until the couple has been together for more than a decade, the book jumps back and forth in time, which makes the nightmarish but doggedly detailed story difficult to follow.
Aaron’s wounds are not just physical, they are mental and emotional. There’s childhood sexual abuse, longtime alcoholism and drug addiction. He battles depression and, it’s been suggested, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. The lesions on his body are undiagnosed despite visits to countless specialists and endless medical tests. When he’s not convinced he has parasites, he consults experts about the possibility of scabies or Lyme or Morgellons disease; the last is a condition that some doctors consider a delusion.
Both narratives, the one about marriage and the one about Aaron’s maladies, explore the thin lines between physical disease and mental illness, between devotion and co-dependence, between reality and denial. Aaron’s sores and failings, his emotional manipulation and suicide threats, are outlined to a discomfiting, microscopic degree. The author gives more glancing treatment to the factors that provoked her seemingly inexhaustible willingness to tend to her husband’s wounds; take him to emergency rooms and doctors and specialists; go to therapy, Al Anon and Recovering Couples Anonymous; do endless medical research; even write cover letters for jobs he neither gets nor keeps.
Questions, never adequately addressed, nagged at me: Why did Henderson have a second child with Aaron after she learned he was smoking heroin? Where did she find the time to go to graduate school, be a professor, author two novels and a memoir, raise two sons and care for ailing parents, rehab a house or two, appear on book tours and at conferences? How could she continue to expose her children to this degree of instability? And why was she sharing this story?
Yes, I know I sound judgmental. Perhaps I am too conventional: I am more comfortable when mental illness eases; when marriages are between equals; when children’s needs aren’t sacrificed to their parents’ “wild and illogical love”; when memoirs are more enlightening than distressing.
Readers with chronically ill spouses might find this memoir comforting; those who can’t resist rubbernecking might find it fascinating. I keep thinking back to a scene before Aaron’s illness, when he and Henderson tell their harrowing story at a Recovering Couples Anonymous retreat. “Afterward,” Henderson writes, “the other couples surrounded us as though we were a bride and groom, hugging us, thanking us, sharing their own stories. ‘It was remarkable,’ one man from our home group said. ‘It was almost too much,’ he admitted. ‘Like watching surgery.’”
Elizabeth Chang is The Washington Post’s Wellness editor.
Everything I Have Is Yours
A Marriage
By Eleanor Henderson
Flatiron. 386 pp. $27.99