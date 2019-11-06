Ferrante’s latest novel explores the life of a girl in Naples from age 12 to 16.

Ferrante’s four-novel saga, starting with “My Brilliant Friend,” has sold millions of copies worldwide, with the last book published in 2014. That series began with the tale of the complicated friendship between two young girls in a tough Naples neighborhood.

The new novel’s publication in English is scheduled for June 9.

Ferrante’s use of a pseudonym has inspired quests to learn the author’s identity.

