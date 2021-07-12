Other aspects of the novel are typical Lipman. The romance between the scions of Klein Wallpaper and Paint of New York and Varsity Wine and Spirits of Washington D.C. — Rachel and Alex — is fomented by Rachel’s lesbian housemates — lawyers at the Department of Justice — and proceeds with nary a glitch, at least until lockdown. Family, both biological and chosen, is a favorite theme of this author; here we are treated to Thanksgiving and Shabbat dinners cooked by Yasemin (“Think it’s okay if I found it under Ramadan entrees?” she asks of her chicken with apricots.) At one of them, the honored guest is Ivanka Trump’s Hebrew teacher, Shoshana Gottlieb, whose “star mitzvah” coaching is so renowned, parents sign up their kids in kindergarten.