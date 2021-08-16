This would have pleased Ba, as she was fascinated by the idea of talking to the dead, and, in many ways, as Sampson makes clear, this is the impossible quest of the biographer, to engage the dead, to ask them questions and listen for a response. The “real subject” of a portrait, she writes, “isn’t perhaps a person so much as an encounter between two people, the artist and her subject.” And this is exactly how “Two-Way Mirror” reads, as a vividly drawn exchange between a living poet and a dead one. Sampson asks questions that Barrett Browning sometimes answers. Sometimes, of course, she doesn’t, but Sampson’s questions keep the reader turning the page, as we want to know what the answers might be. Throughout this magical and compelling book, Sampson shows us that we, too, can speak to the dead, or, at the very least, we can listen to their words.