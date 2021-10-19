William’s pursuing a story — or it’s in pursuit of him — that he scarcely understands. As he enlists Lucy’s help tracking down what will prove a painful family secret, we’re slowly immersed in what the two have — and lack — together: not romance, but something far deeper and more complicated. Lucy’s perceptions of her first husband vacillate in maddeningly recognizable ways. There’s tenderness: “A little bit, the sight of him. . .broke my heart. But [I had that feeling] almost every time after I saw him.” There’s anguish and anger: “At times in our marriage I loathed him. I saw, with a kind of dull disc of dread in my chest. . .a juvenile crabbiness, a scowl that flickered across his soul, a pudgy little boy with his lower lip thrust forward who blamed this person and that person — he blamed me.”