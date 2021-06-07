The Clift who emerged from that wreck was a disquieting sight: an aged sarcophagus of his former self, with a glint of terror in the eyes. In movies like “The Misfits” and “Judgment at Nuremberg,” we can still feel him in touch with his art, but the loss of his beauty and expressive power and the permanent damage to his spine sent him into a slow death spiral of alcohol and painkillers, supplemented at intervals with heroin and self-injected liquid codeine. (Marilyn Monroe, a “Misfits” co-star, allegedly said he was “the only person I know who is in worse shape than I am.”) As his addictions deepened, he became both less employable and more alienating. Work and hope fell away, and in 1966, he died of a massive heart attack in his Manhattan townhouse. He was 45.