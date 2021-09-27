Between short-term gigs, she drove around in an orange ’69 Volkswagen Beetle, came this close to playing Ginger in “The Harlem Globetrotters on Gilligan’s Island,” and listened to an agent tell her: “No one, and I mean no one, in this town is looking for a thirty-year-old actress.” The breakthrough came in the summer of 1981 when a low-rent L.A. TV channel sent out a casting call for a “sexy Morticia Addams type” to introduce horror pix — “crème de la crap” titles like “Dr. Jekyll and Sister Hyde” and “The Incredible Two-Headed Transplant.” For her audition, Peterson didn’t bother with a costume and discarded the prepared script in favor of ad-libs: “What’s this movie about, you ask? It’s about an hour and a half too long. This flick’s so bad, I’d walk out on it even if it was playing on a plane.”