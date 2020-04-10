Laura, a 22-year-old new arrival from Columbus, Ohio, smiles too much, wears the wrong jeans and finds it “incredibly bohemian” (if a little disgusting) that her roommate, a glamorous high school friend named Callie, smokes inside their small East Village apartment. A musician, Laura has brought with her a handful of wordless tunes in the hopes of finally having experiences worth writing lyrics about. She aspires to a romantic life of art and sex with few attachments and finds daily inspiration in the promise of female adventure on Joni Mitchell’s album “Hejira” (“all I really want right now/Is, find another lover”).

But 100 pages in, Laura is suddenly on her own in a grim apartment in Brooklyn with her 10-month-old daughter, Marie. She accidentally became pregnant after falling hard and fast for Dylan, a tall, skinny and melancholic guitarist for a band on the rise called the Clips. Although Laura sensed that Dylan was too interested in drugs and a bit of a jerk, he made her want to do all the cliched things people do when they are in love – and “she was just self-aware enough to know they were clichés but still young enough to think that things would be different for her.”

Now, instead of writing songs by day and making good money waiting tables at Bar Lafitte at night, Laura is exhausted, teaching baby music classes and barely making rent. Instead of auditioning for gigs, she is angling to earn the trust and friendship of other local mothers, all of whom are considerably older than she is. With some envy, she notices that most everyone else her age is wearing “recently purchased clothes without stains or holes except ones they chose or intended.” Yet she is also more smitten with her daughter than she had ever been with anyone else.

Anyone familiar with Gould’s work will be unsurprised by her keen eye for the idiosyncratic pretensions and awkward compromises of young people in the city. She has written extensively and with arresting candor over the years – in essays, a memoir and her more autobiographical debut novel – about her own youthful missteps and hubris, particularly her brief yet notorious time as a catty editor at Gawker back when it was a somewhat tawdry gossip blog. Laura is not an obvious alter ego, but this still feels like a personal book, filled as it is with Gould’s nascent insights into motherhood and domesticity. (She got married and had two children since her last novel.) Her writing is observant and unfussy, and she has a knack for addressing serious subjects, such as the hardships of parenting and the darkness of depression, while keeping things light.

Gould often leaps forward in time to move things along — an effect that nicely approximates the usual disorientation of parenthood, whereby clingy toddlers become surly teens seemingly overnight. In a blink of a few pages, Marie emerges as a rebellious and often depressed adolescent who hungers for information about her biological father, about whom she knows very little. Fifteen years into Laura’s unplanned experiment with parenting, her love for her daughter is no less intense but much more complicated. Her life now neatly reflects the pragmatism of motherhood, despite Callie’s endless calls for her to come on tour with the Clips (Callie has become a frontwoman; Laura still occasionally writes songs). At a school where she teaches music, the students are polite but condescending. “She sometimes couldn’t shake the feeling that they thought of her as kind of a servant.” Laura is still relatively young, but she notices that her once open and inquisitive outlook has curdled into something more skeptical.

The pleasure of this book is in Gould’s astute details about everything from a hangover (which made Laura’s head feel like a “black banana”) to relationships. Laura senses that the instinctively cool and almost oppressively beautiful Callie had befriended her largely because Laura’s prettiness and talent served to burnish Callie’s own. She notices every feature of a stairwell’s tile as she stumbles out of a party after drinking too much: “Being full of incipient barf and the threat of humiliation made Laura feel artificially sober.” When Laura looks into her daughter’s teenage eyes, Marie feels “that the price of her mom’s love, the blood-warm ocean she swam in constantly, was this kind of heightened surveillance of her feelings.”

Laura’s life may be full of disappointments and drudgery, but readers are not meant to pity her. Gould appears to be saying that life is never as long as we think it will be, and parenthood is its own humbling adventure. Some dreams may survive a child’s assault on time and resources, but recalibrating expectations is perhaps a sign of wisdom rather than resignation. For a writer who launched her career taking potshots at others, this book marks a dramatic evolution. Fittingly, she dedicates it to her mother and her mother’s mother, whom she apparently sees more clearly now.

Emily Bobrow, a former editor at the Economist, is a writer in New York.

Perfect Tunes

By Emily Gould