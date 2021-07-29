It’s a needed reality check for a book that, despite its throwback vibe, benefits from some serendipitous timing, with so many people thinking about their “Big Picture” right now and launching into their sorta-post-pandemic lives. Families that had fallen off their rhythms and routines have a shot to take a step back and examine their choices. For the most part, Oster’s data-driven findings indicate that there is no universal right way to do things. So it’s up to parents to figure out the best path for them and their kids. That message is one we can all embrace, even if Oster’s workbook sheets might not be the right fit for the company you keep.