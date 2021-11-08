The starkest difference between the two works is evidenced by their titles: Black is interested in plurality, and Ratajkowski is not, although she claims to be. In the collection’s weakest essay, “Men Like You,” a righteous letter to her former manager, she writes that she supports, and works in concert with, other women. It’s a curious claim within Ratajkowski’s book, a book that neglects to mention its subject’s context or long history, a savvy but myopic collection about its author’s individual body: the crimes enacted against it; the life afforded by it; and its limitations, too.