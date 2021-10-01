The themes of mortality, memory and grief suffuse a narrative that revolves around a troupe of eccentric players. One is a figure called “Frank Exit,” a bohemian piano player (or, perhaps, a videogame-obsessed IT guy?) who kills himself by running into a burning building. His good friend Muriel grieves the loss so deeply that she comes to believe that a random dog is the reincarnation of Frank. Seeking to kidnap the dog, Muriel discovers that the animal is really an artificial creation embedded with Doctor Y’s miracle algorithms. Now ensues a round-the-globe “Mission: Impossible” hunt for Doctor Y and her cyber-dog, a chase that finds Muriel and her pal Donna, Thelma-and-Louise-style, staking out Utah motels and dashing through Cairo restaurants, ending with a ploy by Doctor Y that would not be out of place in a James Bond thriller: “She had terraformed the far side of the moon and built a small fortress, where she was planning to rocket away.”