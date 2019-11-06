The review — though, really just that sentence — became Peck’s calling card and albatross. It shadowed the whole of his literary reputation, in the same way Saul Bellow’s standing was forever hobbled the moment he asked, “Who is the Tolstoy of the Zulus?” And then it got worse.

In July, again in the New Republic, Peck contemplated the rising star of Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. The article mainly scrutinized Mayor Pete’s progressive bona fides, but stoked accusations of homophobia for passages where Peck openly speculated on the sexual maturity of the candidate he called “Mary Pete”: “He’s a fifteen-year-old boy in a Chicago bus station wondering if it’s a good idea to go home with a fifty-year-old man so that he’ll finally understand what he is,” he wrote. Within hours, the New Republic had pulled and apologized for the piece, calling it “inappropriate and invasive.”

Anybody familiar with Peck’s writing — which presumably included the staff of the New Republic — would have known that Peck was just putting in another day at the office. Few writers so heartily embrace the notion that good art ought to be transgressive; the Buttigieg essay just happened to be unusually high-profile. Peck’s most recent novel, “Night Soil” (2018), is a bleak tale that’s engineered to repulse, working scatological metaphors around art, education and slavery. But we’re long past the time when a novel’s provocative premise could cause a stir. In “Hatchet Jobs,” Peck asserted that there was nothing wrong with David Foster Wallace’s writing that a robust round of gay sex couldn’t fix. But we didn’t have Twitter then.

All of which is to say that Peck’s debut story collection, “What Burns,” is a fine but (caveat emptor) on-brand collection, bookended by a pair of particularly inflammatory tales. In “Not Even Camping Is Like Camping Anymore,” a teenage narrator is pestered by a 5-year-old boy who behaves as if possessed by the spirit of a stereotypical ‘50s housewife (“When are you going to have children of our own?”), who then makes more sexual demands. Peck’s satire of domesticity is meant to be both campy and nauseating — at least, that’s the best one can make of a kindergartner cooing “Fever” with bedroom eyes. It exemplifies Peck’s finger-in-the-chest attitude, as if to say, you think this domestic scenario is bad, check out what real relationships are like.

Peck doubles down on his urge to unsettle in “Summer Beam,” a two part-story in which an intellectual divorcée retreats to her parents’ beach house whose features were “substitutes for a faith whose loss had, she always assumed, predated not just her generation but her parents’.” When she’s sexually assaulted by a group of young men, Peck’s cynicism morphs from abstract to the horrifyingly concrete.

And yet. Shocking the reader isn’t the same thing as going for shock value, and Peck is operating with a purpose. AIDS has long been an animating subject for Peck — it informs “Martin and John” as well as some of his most passionate essays — and a prevailing theme in his work is the error of refusing to see betrayal and devastation plainly. A sense of security is often a lie, and he’s exhausted many pages exploring the dark side of Kansas, where he was raised; in his fiction it’s the photographic negative of a gentle Great Plains state. In the high-concept story “Sky Writing,” a wealthy man on a mission to stay airborne as much as possible intentionally savages the psyche of his seatmate, a young woman he dismisses as “Miss Pretty Prairie.”

So it’s little wonder that Peck saw an earnest gay Midwesterner like Mayor Pete and concluded that (as the retracted essay’s subhead put it) he “just might be the devil.” His oeuvre is a theater of cruelty and deliberate overstatement informed by the wholesale cultural loss that the AIDS crisis delivered.

For that, Peck has often been slotted as a descendent of American post-Stonewall gay writers like Edmund White, Larry Kramer and Andrew Holleran. But Peck is just as much the keeper of the flame of the precision postmodernists like William H. Gass, another Midwesterner who had a way with metaphor and a burning fury against politesse. Many lines in “What Burns” embody sweet-and-sour imagery: “the tubes of flesh inside the boy’s wetsuit made him look like a rubber chew toy,” “the clouds thick and portentous as a roll of toilet paper knocked in the bowl.” If he’s determined to unsettle, he’s also determined to find the most precise verbiage with which to do it.

The mean-spirited guy in the airplane in “Sky Writing,” between his barbs, takes a moment to explain his unusual avocation, which echoes Peck’s. “To be strange,” he explains. “To be new. To be singular.” Mission, for better or for worse, accomplished.

Mark Athitakis is a critic in Phoenix and author of “The New Midwest.”

WHAT BURNS: STORIES

By Dale Peck

Soho. 216 pp. Paperback, $16

