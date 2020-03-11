The granddaddy of the genre may be Philip K. Dick’s “The Man in the High Castle” (1962). Dick’s elegiac examination of various actors in an America divided between the Japanese Empire and the Nazis remains compelling today, and has spawned a successful TV series. Several writers, such as the venerable Harry Turtledove, have made alternate history their main output — be sure to take a look at his Worldwar series, in which an alien invasion in the midst of World War II irrevocably changes history.

But more typically a writer will produce only a single work or two in the genre. “The Calculating Stars” (2018) by Mary Robinette Kowal, an alternate history of the American space program, swept up all the major genre awards, including the Sidewise — an award specifically for alternate history. Given annually since 1995, Sidewise winners include “Underground Airlines,” by Ben Winters and Ken Liu’s short story “The Long Haul.” So which books would we nominate?

Silvia: “The Dragon Waiting” by John M. Ford. Originally published in 1983, the book comes out in a new edition this year. Many people have said it’s perfect for “Game of Thrones” fans, and I can see the reason for the comparison, even if this novel takes place not in a fantasy land, but in a Medieval Europe rife with political machinations and vampires. It’s The War of the Roses meets Dracula. And speaking of Dracula, Kim Newman has been writing alternate histories with vampires ever since “Anno Dracula” made a cocktail of Victorian London, the undead and Jack the Ripper. His latest book, “Anno Dracula 1999: Daikaiju” takes place in Tokyo. Are the 1990s now historical, Lavie?

Lavie: I think the ’90s are going to be the next ’80s, Silvia! “Anno Dracula” is a great series, asking what if Dracula won at the end of the original novel and leaping ahead from there. My favorite in that universe may be Kim Newman’s novella “Coppola’s Dracula,” which imagines the director shooting a vampire movie in Transylvania instead of “Apocalypse Now” — with real vampires, of course. My pick, though: Mary Gentle’s “Ash: A Secret History.” It came out in 2000 and looked like it could be the next big book of the decade (and I do mean big — it’s more than 1,000 pages!). It’s a fantastically rich novel, an alternate history set in 15th century Europe, following the adventures of Ash, a female mercenary. Things get weird fast, with a darkness falling over Europe and a threat from Carthage which, we eventually discover, is manipulated by black pyramids who are sentient A.I.s! The whole thing is presented as a manuscript discovered by two scientists from our time, but events soon begin to influence each other. It’s an early-21st-century example of cross-genre fiction, mixing fantasy, historical, science fiction, alternate history and metafiction together — and Gentle is a compelling writer. But it came out before e-books, and in the United States, it got split into four volumes, which was disastrous for sales. My recommendation: Get it now in e-book.

Silvia: Another somewhat obscure book was “Darwinia,” by American Canadian author Robert Charles Wilson. It has a bonkers premise: One day, Europe disappeared and was replaced with a mysterious continent full of strange flora and fauna. I loved the “Land of the Lost” vibe even if I didn’t quite like how things were resolved. And for something more recent there’s “Everfair” by Nisi Shawl, in which the people of the Congo acquire steampunk technology early on, therefore averting the colonial horrors of our timeline. It’s an ambitious, sprawling book.

Lavie: I loved “Darwinia”! Speaking of Canadians, Robert J. Sawyer’s latest “The Oppenheimer Alternative” (out in June) ambitiously focuses on the (real-life) scientists behind the atomic bomb. Sticking with space, I was very fond of Ian Sales’s “Adrift on the Sea of Rains,” which combines the space race and Nazi occult, and is the first part of his Apollo Quartet. Another recent trend in this category is postwar Jewish diaspora alternate histories, enough at least to fill a (small) shelf. Yoav Avni’s “Herzl Said” — in which Jews have settled in Uganda, and Palestine remains an Arab state — has sadly not been translated from Hebrew yet, but is very good. The late Nava Semel’s “Isra-Isle” (Jews in Niagara Falls), translated by Jessica Cohen, is an excellent alternative-alternative. Then there’s Simone Zelitch’s “Judenstaat” (Jews in Saxony) and of course Michael Chabon’s 2012 “The Yiddish Policemen’s Union” (Jews in Alaska), which is terrific fun. Adam Rovner’s nonfiction “In The Shadow of Zion” is an exploration of the real-life inspirations for these. It might be niche, but it’s an example of how alternate history can deal with powerful historical themes.

Silvia Moreno-Garcia is the author of the novels “Gods of Jade and Shadow,” “Signal to Noise” and, most recently, “Untamed Shore.” Lavie Tidhar is the author of several novels, including “The Violent Century,” “A Man Lies Dreaming,” “Central Station” and “Unholy Land.”