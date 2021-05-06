Reading “Everybody,” it’s impossible to turn away from all the pain that has been inflicted on bodies. In one chilling example, Laing talks about the Cuban American artist Ana Mendieta, known for her Silueta Series, in which she used her body or a cutout to create “sublime, eerie images [that] foreground the body’s vanishing.” One of the photos shows a naked Mendieta in a Zapotec tomb, with flowers bursting forth from her arms and legs, obscuring her face and most of her body. Mendieta later died in suspicious circumstances, falling from a window during a fight with her husband, the artist Carl Andre. Again and again, Laing talks about the imperiled body, including the ones that are incarcerated. “Any human body can be criminalized by the state, not because of a crime that’s been committed, but because that particular body has been designated criminal in its own right,” Laing writes.