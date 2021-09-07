If you’re ready for pandemic-inspired fiction, perhaps you’ll enjoy Picoult’s new novel. It’s about a young surgical resident in New York, Finn, and his soon-to-be fiancee, Diana, who are preparing for an island vacation. When a dangerous virus engulfs the city and Finn is called in to work, he urges her to take the trip without him. Diana’s sea turtles are juxtaposed with Finn’s ventilators, as the world — and maybe their future — changes rapidly.