Antonia and Sofia are the best of friends; they live next door to each other, and their fathers are both high-ranking members of the Family — the mob Family. Sofia’s father, Joey Colicchio, is bold and powerful. Carlo Russo, Antonia’s father, is thoughtful, even sensitive: He detests the brutality of his work, the internal contradictions of trying to keep his terrifying boss happy while nurturing his young family. The girls, close as sisters and bonded by more than blood, spend holidays and Sunday dinners together, their bedrooms separated by a shared wall. They seem to float in a kind of ideal union.
But their quiet, stately lives will soon be transformed by tragedy. When Carlo abruptly disappears, Antonia’s world is shattered, and the peaceful coexistence of the neighboring families is destroyed.
From “The Godfather” to “The Sopranos,” the mafia has loomed large in the popular imagination, thanks to characters of startling intensity — ferocious yet filled with ambivalence and subtlety. Krupitsky’s novel has a different flavor. It’s less concerned with scenes of shocking violence and more with the emotional ripples surrounding that violence. Filled with sharp descriptive details of New York City, the focus here is on homes, church, school, and the lives of women and children — people who’ve found themselves, mainly through marriage or inheritance, affiliated with the mob. The men too are viewed through the lens of family and the unique, impossible tension of trying to balance brutality and love.
This tension is what makes “The Family” so striking — the way a life of violence becomes a backdrop for what is, in many respects, a rich yet ordinary human story. The two friends grow up and experience the classic predicaments and struggles of girlhood: They fight with their parents, fall in love — sometimes with the wrong people — and agonize over the trajectory of their futures. The difference is that their extremes are more extreme. It’s fascinating to watch a figure of terror like Joey Colicchio almost completely undone by his sullen adolescent daughter. When Sofia falls for Saul, an unexpected and unsanctioned suitor, her confession to her parents unfolds in a scene of almost unbearable suspense. Joey is like all loving fathers — overprotective and mistrustful of the new beau; the difference is that Sofia’s father might literally murder the object of her affection. Krupitsky describes Joey’s reaction with chilling precision:
“Joey’s eyes are on Saul. His face is unreadable. His gaze is a needle, pinning Saul where he sits in his chair, like a specimen on a corkboard. He is silent for a moment, and when his voice comes it is clear and calm.”
Krupitsky depicts complex, internal states with restraint. This is the real pleasure of the novel — its careful, painstaking portrayal of emotional depth. Sometimes the narrative can feel a little stretched: Its omniscient narration leaps from character to character and perspective to perspective, often within the same paragraph, and it can be taxing to try to keep up with the story’s momentum. This is less of an issue as the novel proceeds and the characters’ personalities become increasingly, inevitably familiar.
There is a special challenge to portraying intense, outsized acts and emotions in a way that feels immediate and true. By bringing readers into the intimate lives of these women, Krupitsky has achieved just that. There is a steady and timeless vitality to these stories. The savagery hanging over their lives is always there but remains just offstage, close yet artfully cloaked. Once you read this novel of blood and love, promises and betrayal, you may never look at family in quite the same way again.
Diana Abu-Jaber is the author of “Birds of Paradise” and “Origin.” Her most recent book is the culinary memoir “Life Without a Recipe.”
The Family
By Naomi Krupitsky
G.P. Putnam’s Sons. 368 pp. $27