10-10:50: Annie Proulx is the 2018 recipient of the Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction. She won the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award for “The Shipping News,” which was made into a movie. Her short story “Brokeback Mountain” became an Academy Award-winning film directed by Ang Lee. Her first novel, “Postcards,” made her the first woman to win the PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction. Her most recent novel is “Barkskins.” Proulx will accept the award from the Library on the Fiction stage. Signing 11:30-12:30.

11-11:50: Jeffrey Eugenides won the Pulitzer Prize for his novel “Middlesex,” which was also a National Book Critics Circle Award finalist, as was his novel “The Marriage Plot,” which won both the Prix Fitzgerald and the Madame Figaro Literary Prize. His other books include “The Virgin Suicides,” which was turned into a movie, and the short story collection “Fresh Complaint,” his latest. Signing 12:30-1:30.



The author Tayari Jones (Nina Subin)

12-12:50: While a graduate student, Tayari Jones wrote her debut novel, “Leaving Atlanta,” which won the Hurston/Wright Legacy Award. Her second novel, “The Untelling” received the Lillian Smith Book Award. Her new novel, “An American Marriage,” was an Oprah’s Book Club selection for 2018. Signing 1:30-2:30.

1-1:50: Min Jin Lee is the author of National Book Award finalist “Pachinko,” which delves into the complicated relationship between Japan and Korea. She is also the author of the novel “Free Food for Millionaires.” Signing 2:30-3:30.

2-2:50: Andrew Sean Greer won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for his novel “Less.” He is also the author of “The Story of a Marriage” and “The Confessions of Max Tivoli.” He is the recipient of the California Book Award, the New York Public Library Young Lions Fiction Award, the O. Henry Award for short fiction and a fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts. Signing 3:30-4:30.

3 -3:50: Former journalist Lisa Wingate is an inspirational speaker and the author of more than 20 books of Christian and historical fiction. Her most recent book, “Before We Were Yours,” is based on the true story of a Tennessee adoption agency that stole and sold children. Signing 4:30-5:30.

4-4:45: The author of six books, Jennifer Egan won the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Critics Circle Award for the novel “A Visit from the Goon Squad.” Her book “Look at Me” was a National Book Award finalist. Her latest is the historical novel “Manhattan Beach.” Signing 5:30-6:30.

4:55-5:40: Luis Alberto Urrea is a Mexican American poet and writer. His nonfiction book “The Devil’s Highway” was a Pulitzer Prize finalist. His novels include “The Hummingbird’s Daughter,” “Into the Beautiful North” and, his latest, “The House of Broken Angels.” Signing 6:30-7:30.

5:50-6:35: After selling her first novel, “Sleepwalking,” while still a college student, Meg Wolitzer went on to write numerous novels including “The Interestings,” “The Uncoupling” and “The Ten-Year Nap.” She also wrote the young-adult novel “Belzhar” and co-wrote, with Jesse Green, a crossword book called “Nutcrackers: Devilishly Addictive Mind Twisters for the Insatiably Verbivorous.” Her newest release is “The Female Persuasion.” Signing 4-5.

6:45-7:30: Celeste Ng is the author of “Everything I Never Told You” and “Little Fires Everywhere,” which was named a best book of 2017 by dozens of publications. “Little Fires” is being adapted for television in a series starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington. Signing 5-6.