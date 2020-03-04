The work of Mankell that may come closest to displaying all of his many facets is the novel “Daniel,” published in Swedish in 2000 and translated into English a decade later. In the 1870s, the protagonist, a young African orphan, is taken from his home in the Kalahari Desert to Sweden by a well-meaning but easily distracted man. With little help from that quarter, Daniel tries to make sense of his new and radically different milieu but cannot shake off his upbringing. The story climaxes with a murder but otherwise bears no resemblance to traditional crime fiction. It is an unassuming masterpiece.

Now, with the publication of “The Rock Blaster,” translated by George Goulding, Anglophone readers have access to Mankell’s first published book, a 1972 novel that is more akin to “Daniel” than to the Kurt Wallander series. Mankell joined the Merchant Marine as a young man, and his familiarity with working-class characters serves him well here: The rock blaster, a Swede named Oskar Johansson, is a dynamiter.

AD

AD

One day in 1911, the 23-year-old Oskar is part of a crew assigned to create a tunnel for a railroad. Ordered by his supervisor to check on a charge that has failed to detonate, Oskar approaches slowly, “as if he did not want to rouse the dynamite.”As he gingerly pulls out the detonating cable to see what’s wrong, “the rock wall explodes,” costing him his left eye, his right hand and half of his penis. The rest of the book takes Oskar from that horrific moment to his death almost 60 years later.

Perhaps the most remarkable thing about Oscar is not that he survived or that, despite his mutilation, he got married or that, despite the state of his reproductive organs, he fathered children. What sets him apart is how little he permitted the accident to change him.

To put it in current parlance, a person suffering a calamity like Oskar’s could easily have become overly dramatic, calling attention to himself, obtaining special treatment, railing at his employers or God or fate. That’s not Oskar. Rather than get a hook attached (the most that the technology of prosthetics was capable of in those days) or a glass eye inserted, he opted to “have a stump for an arm and his eyelids to be sewn together.” Without resorting to denial, he stayed as unaffected, as true to himself, as a man in his situation can be.

AD

AD

Little by little, the unnamed narrator fills in his and our picture of Oskar, without ever reaching the man’s perhaps unknowable core. Oskar finds solace in his leftist politics, particularly relishing the widespread rebellions of the year 1968, and draws comfort from his wife, Elvira. She simply accepts Oskar as he is and becomes a source of strength; he does equally well by her. As they age, each worries that the other will die first, leaving the survivor bereft and lonely.

In a passage dating from a few years before his death, Oskar sums up his evolving take on life. “When I was 20, I used to believe that there was nothing after death. Nothing. We turn into earth and grass. Ten years later, I thought there might be something else. And then I was persuaded that we’re born again as another person. . . . Right now, I’m thinking that living isn’t so fantastic that one would want to do it all again. But that too may change, of course. And then I have the children and somehow one lives on through them.”

Let’s don’t make too big a fuss over “The Rock Blaster” — Oskar wouldn’t like it. Suffice it to say that the book shows a gifted storyteller at the start of an illustrious career, not blasting but chipping away at the stubborn rock that is Oskar Johansson.

Dennis Drabelle is a former contributing editor of Book World.

THE ROCK BLASTER

By Henning Mankell

Translated from the Swedish by George Goulding